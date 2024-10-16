Menu Explore
Take steps to address Kajheri’s drainage issues: Chandigarh mayor to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 16, 2024 08:46 AM IST

After listening to the grievances of the residents of Kajheri village and Sector 52, Chandigarh, during “Mayor Aapke Dwar” programme, Kumar took a round of the village, along with area councillor Lakhbir Singh and senior MC officers

City mayor Kuldeep Kumar on Tuesday directed the engineers of the public health wing to prepare estimates to enhance Kajheri village’s stormwater drainage system and resolve the sewerage system’s overflow issue.

Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar interacting with locals during his visit to Kajheri village on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar interacting with locals during his visit to Kajheri village on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

After listening to the grievances of the residents of Kajheri village and Sector 52 during “Mayor Aapke Dwar” programme, Kumar took a round of the village, along with area councillor Lakhbir Singh and senior MC officers. Representatives from various area level federations, resident welfare associations and local residents were present during the visit.

The mayor said the MC would make proper arrangements to ensure that benefits of government schemes and programmes reach beneficiaries. He also directed the officers concerned to maintain cleanliness in the surroundings of the village and place “no litter” signages at appropriate places.

Kumar asked the executive engineer of bridges and roads wing to take up the rest part of Phirni road of the village for upgradation and prepare estimates for the same before ensuing General House meeting.

Local residents raised their grievances during the visit, including door-to-door waste collection, pruning of trees, providing of paver blocks, maintenance of parks, re-carpeting of internal roads and problem of haphazard parking of vehicles in the area. The officers noted down the complaints and assured the citizens of early solution.

