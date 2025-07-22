Take up ‘growing marginalisation of Muslims in India’ in Parl: PDP chief to Rahul

Former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief wrote a letter to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urging him to take a firm stand against the “growing marginalisation of Muslims in India”. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

The letter, addressed ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, expressed hope that the Opposition, especially the INDIA bloc, raises the “growing concern of Muslim victimisation across the country” amid the discussion on critical issues, including the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Parliament.

“Under the pretext of targeting ‘Bangladeshis’ and ‘Rohingyas’, Muslims are being pushed into increasingly desperate situations. Disturbing media reports have even suggested that some were forced into the sea in attempts to expel them from India. As you rightly highlighted during your visit to Assam the large scale demolition of thousands of Muslim homes is deeply troubling,” she said.

She criticised the silence surrounding the demolition of thousands of Muslim homes and the ongoing Special Investigation Reports (SIR) in Bihar, labelling them as attempts to erase the community’s presence both symbolically and literally.

“The Muslims who chose to remain in India during Partition did so because of the faith they had in the secular leadership of the Congress Party from Mahatma Gandhi to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Today as the bearer of that legacy the responsibility falls on your shoulders to uphold and defend the democratic values enshrined in our Constitution,” the letter urged.

She pointed to the contrasting outrage over the targeting of minority Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh, questioning the unsettling silence when Muslims face similar treatment within India. “When Hindus who are minorities in neighbouring countries like Pakistan or Bangladesh are targeted our nation rightly expresses outrage and the Union government intervenes. But when Muslims are targeted within our own country there is an unsettling silence, a fear that prevents many from speaking up,” she said.

As a politician from a Muslim-majority region, Mufti expressed her helplessness. “Placing great hope in your leadership I urge you to continue speaking up for a minority that is being steadily marginalised and pushed to the fringes of Indian society,” she said.