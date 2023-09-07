News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Take up plantation drives: Ludhiana MC to residents

Take up plantation drives: Ludhiana MC to residents

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 07, 2023 11:25 PM IST

The event was organised under National Clean Air Program (NCAP) at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar

The city municipal corporation and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Thursday jointly organised a public awareness programme ‘healthy air-healthy planet’ to mark International day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

The participants were also encouraged to take up plantation drives in their respective areas. (HT FILE)
The event was organised under National Clean Air Program (NCAP) at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar. MC and PPCB officials along with a number of residents participated in the event.

During the event, the participants deliberated on different causes of pollution and remedial steps which can be taken to reduce pollution levels.

The participants were also encouraged to take up plantation drives in their respective areas.

The officials also appealed the residents to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags, use public transport, avoid open burning of garbage/horticulture waste, keep building material in covered areas, and avoid wastage of water.

The residents have also been asked to carry building material in covered vehicles and cover construction sites to avoid air pollution.

Demonstration of mechanical sweeping was done during the event as the authorities discussed measures that can be taken to reduce air pollution. Also, a demo of anti-smog guns was done as the authorities discussed different Environmental Disaster Response Services.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that regular plantation and awareness drives are organised by the civic body to sensitise the residents regarding the causes of pollution and what steps can be taken to reduce the same. A number of development projects have also been taken up to spread greenery in the city.

Rishi appreciated the authorities for organising the event and appealed to the residents to support the authorities in keeping the city clean and green.

MC executive engineer Balwinder Singh, junior engineer Kirpal Singh, PPCB officials, including environmental engineer Ravinder Bhatti, assistant environmental engineer Sushil Kumar, assistant environmental engineer Gurmehar Singh, junior environmental engineers Rishi Sikka and Chamandeep Singh among others also participated in the meeting.

