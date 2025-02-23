Takht jathedar hits back, flays SGPC for questioning his authority

A day after Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said that it was the appointing authority of the jathedars, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Saturday hit back and said, “Earlier, I believed that hukam (decree) of Sri Akal Takht Sahib is implemented universally, but I came to know it yesterday that I was wrong and this hukam is only implemented within the boundary of Akal Takht Sahib premises.” A day after Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said that it was the appointing authority of the jathedars, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Saturday hit back and said, “Earlier, I believed that hukam (decree) of Sri Akal Takht Sahib is implemented universally, but I came to know it yesterday that I was wrong and this hukam is only implemented within the boundary of Akal Takht Sahib premises.” (HT File)

His statement came a day after SGPC said that as the appointing authority as per the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 it has the right to sack Giani Harpreet Singh as Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar.

“The SGPC office-bearers during a press conference and at the meeting at my residence told me that I should not have shared a post on Facebook. Through that post, I only shared my feelings in support of Giani Harpreet Singh. I only shared what was going on in my mind over this issue. I did not issue any directive to the SGPC,” Takht jathedar said.

Giani Raghbir Singh went on to add that Sikhs throughout the world follow Akal Takht and its decrees.

“Yesterday, the SGPC office-bearers conveyed that my jurisdiction is confined to this only. Earlier, I believed that the hukam (decree) of Sri Akal Takht Sahib was implemented universally, but I came to know yesterday that I was wrong. They are right in saying that as per the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925, the right of appointing or removing any employee or Singh Sahiban (jathedars) is reserved with the SGPC. But it was a sad development. It should not have happened. Tolerance needed to be adopted while handling this issue,” he said.

On Friday, the SGPC executive committee kept the resignation tendered by Harjinder Singh Dhami pending. Later, senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala and chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan said that “probing allegations against a jathedar, appointing or removing him is prerogative of the SGPC and it did nothing wrong by sacking Giani Harpreet Singh”.

The SGPC’s statement came a couple of weeks after Akal Takht jathedar said that the probe against Giani Harpreet Singh was a “breach of jurisdiction” of Akal Takht.

Giani Raghbir Singh added that respect for Takht jathedars has been allegedly hit amid the ongoing religio-political crisis of the Sikhs.

“Respect of every person or post whether it is small or big, should be mandated,” he said.

Akal Takht jathedar said that he wants Dhami to continue both as gurdwara body head and also the seven-member committee formed to oversee the re-organisation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“Harjinder Singh Dhami is a devout Sikh with a clean image. He is well-reputed and sincere. He mentioned that he tendered his resignation taking moral responsibility based on the post I shared on Facebook. If the reason behind his resignation is morality, then this is also morality, that I appeal to Dhami saab to withdraw his resignation and resume his services as SGPC president and also fulfil his duty as the head of the 7-member committee. By considering it as his moral duty, he should lead the 7-member committee and kickstart the process assigned to this committee by the Akal Takht Sahib”, the Takht jathedar said.

Commenting on Sukhbir Singh Badal camp’s alleged opposition to the 7-member committee, Giani Raghbir Singh said, “Dhami should realise his duty and start the work along with other members of the committee. SAD is our regional party that is an advocate of the rights of Punjab and Sikhs. We should strengthen it.”

Meanwhile, the Akal Takht jathedar has called a key meeting of the 7-member committee on Sunday at the Takht secretariat.

Confirming the development, Gurpratap Singh Wadala, who is part of the committee, said: “The meeting will start at 9am tomorrow.”