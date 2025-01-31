After the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Thursday condemned the parole granted to the dera Sirsa chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ahead of the Delhi assembly polls. Takht jathedar objects to parole granted to dera chief

“The inclusive spirit of the law is being killed by the government by repeatedly releasing Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim for political interests. On one hand, the government is clearly refusing to release the Sikh prisoners who have been languishing in the jails for decades despite completing their terms, on the other hand, it is granting parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim repeatedly. This approach puts a question mark on the democracy of the country”, he said.

Rape-convict Dera chief walked out of the Sunaria jail in Rohtak after he was granted a 30-day parole on January 28. This is his 12th temporary release from jail since 2017, and eighth ahead of assembly polls in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi, where he has a significant following. In August 2017, the dera chief was convicted for the rape of two disciples and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Giani Raghbir Singh said that the Sikhs, who made more than 80% sacrifices for the country, are feeling alienated.

“This is shameful for the democracy of India,” he added.