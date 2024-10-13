Takht summons SAD leader Valtoha over allegations against Sikh clergy

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Sunday summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Virsa Singh Valtoha for stating on social media that the Sikh clergy was under pressure from Bharatiya Janata Party- Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (BJP-RSS) to decide against the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Valtoha has been asked to appear before the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs on October 15 with proofs. (HT File)

In the written order, the jathedar said: “If Valtoha does not appear, it would be assumed that he is trying to do character assassination of the jathedars and put pressure on them”.

Jathedar’s action came a day after former Khemkaran MLA Valtoha shared a detailed post on Facebook questioning the delay by the Sikh clergy in announcing the tankhah (religious punishment) to the SAD president who was held tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) on August 30 for the mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017.

“A few days ago, I shared a post in which I had raised a question that why the jathedars are delaying in pronouncing tankhah (religious punishment) to Sukhbir Singh Badal. Pressure is being put on the jathedars to make the SAD leaderless, besides pronouncing religious punishment to Sukhbir Singh Badal. As per sources, the Union government, BJP, RSS and Sikhs living in foreign counters, who have always remained opponents of the SAD, are among those putting this pressure,” Valtoha had alleged, who is known as the radical face of the party.

Valtoha further alleged: “…as per fresh inputs, our respected personalities (jathedars) are accepting the influence of Delhi, which is worrisome.”

The SAD leader also added that he was making this statement in a personal capacity and it was not the party’s stand.

A day after being declared ‘tankhaiya’ Sukhbir on August 31 appeared at the Takht and tendered an apology in writing, besides urging the jathedar to call the meeting of the Sikh clergy soon for his atonement.

Reacting to the summon, Valtoha said he would appear before Takht to present his side.

“However, there is something in the order, which has no link with me or my post. It appears from the summon that I have an objection to the verdict against Sukhbir. Instead, I believe stringent religious punishment should be awarded to him (Sukhbir). I just want that conspiracy to damage the political existence of the SAD under pressure from the party’s opponents must be defeated”, he added.