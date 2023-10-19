From the small Mor Karima village in Ludhiana emerges an extraordinary tale of two generations united by a common purpose, as they don the prestigious police uniform, each representing a different nation. Tale of two generations: Father, daughter don police uniform for two different nations

Ramandeep Kaur, a determined young woman, has crossed oceans and continents to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a police officer. Today, she stands tall, proudly serving the bustling city of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada.

Her extraordinary achievement not only fills her family with an overwhelming sense of pride, but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for her entire district.

Ramandeep’s journey is an enchanting tale woven around her deep admiration for her father’s uniform, who serves as an assistant sub-inspector in the Punjab Police.

Ramandeep father, ASI Hari Singh, who also served as a reader at the Ludhiana Police department’s district police office, could not contain his joy while sharing the news. He mentioned that his daughter had shown a keen interest in his uniform since childhood, which eventually led her to pursue a career as a law enforcement officer.

Ramandeep completed her schooling in the medical stream from Sacred Heart Convent School in Jagraon, following which she decided to continue her education in Canada. She pursued medicine and obtained permanent residency before acquiring Canadian citizenship. Her dedication and hard work have now paid off, as she has realised her dream of becoming a police officer in Alberta.

ASI Hari Singh expressed his belief that Ramandeep would do her duty with utmost dedication, honesty, and diligence, thereby bringing immense pride not only to her family but also to all Punjabis. He said he has has constantly encouraged and supported his daughter in her career endeavours, instilling in her the values of hard work and determination.

Ramandeep, who credits her parents and teachers for her achievement, expressed her gratitude toward them for providing her with invaluable guidance. She acknowledged their role in nurturing her education, cultural values, and personal growth, which ultimately enabled her to pursue her dreams.

