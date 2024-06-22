 Tall promises made by J&K admn yet to be fulfilled: Tarigami - Hindustan Times
Tall promises made by J&K admn yet to be fulfilled: Tarigami

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 23, 2024 05:22 AM IST

CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami claimed that there are hardly any visible changes on ground with regard to development and infrastructure building. “The tall promises that have been made often by the administration are yet to be fulfilled,” he said.

While interacting with a public delegation from Anantnag town, he claimed that the government apathy has crossed the limits as the area lacks infrastructure and other facilities despite being vast in size and population.

The delegation expressed serious concern over the deteriorating healthcare facilities of MMABM District Hospital, which is now a part of GMC Anantnag, and said that despite the fact that doctors are available in the said healthcare centre, the hospital lacks the advanced equipment vis-a-vis cardiology, neurology and gastroenterology, besides cancer centre.

The delegation expressed resentment on the economic front when the administration is showing over activity in tourism sector which contributes only 7 to 8 percent of the economy of J&K, essentially under activities in the main vibrant sectors which have the longevity and sustainability, while for Anantnag district it is just 5 percent. “The main sector agriculture and its allied belts seem to be deliberately ignored, which has the potential to show economic growth and generate employment. On the environment front the administration has not shown keen interest for the preservation and conservation of the fragile ecology of the district,” it said.

“The roads, lanes and bylanes of Anantnag town are completely dilapidated and the outlook of this historical town symbolises that of the dark ages.

The happiness index of the town is drastically going down, business of traders in on dip.

The town lacks the facilities of a cricket stadium and community centre. In a nutshell, the problems of Islamabad town are bigger than its size,” it said.

Tarigami demanded a comprehensive package of funds for the development of the Anantnag area to mitigate the sufferings and hardships of the people.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Tall promises made by J&K admn yet to be fulfilled: Tarigami
