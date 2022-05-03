Tanzanian woman held with 300 gm heroin in Zirakpur
Police arrested a woman,who is a Tanzanian national, and recovered 300 gm of heroin from her possession.
Zirakpur police station house officer (SHO) inspector Onkar Singh Brar said the accused, identified as Rahma, was living at Dwarka, Delhi. The accused was arrested during a patrol at Ghazipur road and will now be produced in court in Derabassi on Tuesday.
Police said that she will be taken on remand to ascertain the source of the heroin and the names of her clients. The SHO added that they were looking to break the supply chain.
3 booked for duping Hisar resident of ₹30 lakh
Police have booked three men for duping a Hisar resident of ₹30 lakh after luring him with a government job in Haryana. The victim, Yogender Singh, of Badshahpur, Hisar, told the police that Vipin of Ankur Vihar, Delhi, and Sombir and Dharambir, both of Narnaund, Hisar, took the money to help him and his sister get government jobs. The accused had handed over the joining letters to the victim in Sector 17. Therefore, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.
Illegal sand mining will not be tolerated: Panchkula MLA
Punjab Hockey Academy wins bronze
Chitkara alumni wins edtech award
Life coach Prriya Kaur holds motivational session for ITBP jawans
Chandigarh Indian-origin Scotland-based entrepreneur and life coach Prriya Kaur conducted a motivational session for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans as part of the 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at ITBP, BTC Bhanu.The event was organised under the guidance of inspector general Ishwar Singh Duhan, who welcomed and felicitated Kaur. Deputy inspector general Rajesh Sharma, commandant Vikrant Thapliyal were among the others present.
-
PU student bodies flay fixed protest site on campus
Days after Panjab University announced a designated protest venue on the Sector-14 campus, thereby banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office and Student Centre, various student bodies held a joint protest against the decision outside the V-C's office on Monday. The joint protest was organised by Students For Society, Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Ambedkar Students Association, National Students Union of India, Panjab University Students Union and Students Organisation of India, among others.
-
Ambala MC passes ₹138 crore budget amid ruckus at House meeting
The municipal corporation on Monday passed its annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 at its House meeting held at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala city and estimated an income of ₹138 crore, while the expenditure was approximated at ₹119 crore . Divisional commissioner Renu Phulia, however, recently ruled in favour of Rubi Sauda, a Haryana Democratic Front councillor who has been accused of murder and in effect upheld her house membership.
-
Panchkula garbage collectors fear for livelihood amid move to private firm
Protesting against the introduction of a private company into the business, door-to-door garbage waste collectors commenced an indefinite sit-in outside the Panchkula municipal corporation building on Monday. Kamla, who was 25 when she first started collecting waste in Sector 9 along with her husband, is still at it forty-five years later. With this income, she funds the education of her grandchildren.
-
Chandigarh | Evicted Colony Number 4 residents protest delay in allotment of houses
Some residents of the now-demolished Colony Number 4 on Monday staged protests outside the Chandigarh Housing Board office in Sector. Protesters demanded allotment of houses as was done for other eligible residents. The UT administration demolished Colony Number 4 on Sunday, following which around 10,000 residents living in 2,500 shanties were displaced. “The draw of lots of these leftover people is still to take place,” Rajinder Yadav, another resident said.
-
Day before Eid, markets in Kashmir see heavy footfall
A day before Eid, all prominent markets and shops in the Valley witnessed massive rush on Monday and frequent traffic jams were the order of the day. Customers also flocked bakeries and readymade garment outlets, especially at the city centre in Lal Chowk and Residency Road. Iqbal Ahmad, who was selling readymade garments at Residency Road, said that that there was huge rush for the last couple of days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics