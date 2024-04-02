 Taranjit Sandhu promises special package for beautifying Amritsar - Hindustan Times
Taranjit Sandhu promises special package for beautifying Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 02, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Sandhu said his family is deeply attached with the city. He said he will also make efforts to revive international trade through Attari-Wagah border. “Redressing the grievances of the traders and industrialists is on my agenda.

BJP candidate from Amritsar for Lok Sabha polls and former Indian diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday said he would bring a special package for the holy city to beautify and clean it on the pattern of Indore city.

Sandhu also met BJP ticket contender Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina at his residence in Ranjit Avenue. (HT photo)
While interacting with media, he said, “I carry passion of serving my soil like my grandfather shaheed Teja Singh Samundri, one of the founders of SGPC, and father Bishan Singh Samundri, founding member of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.”

Sharing his vision he added, “Before independence, Amritsar was named in 10 selected cities of the country and it was a trade and industrial hub, but after 1947 it remained neglected. I will try to restore its glory.”

He said his family is deeply attached with the city. He said he will also make efforts to revive international trade through Attari-Wagah border. “Redressing the grievances of the traders and industrialists is on my agenda. Besides, I will make sure that more flights are started to and from Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport,” Sandhu added.

Meanwhile, he also met BJP ticket contender Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina at his residence in Ranjit Avenue. Chhina has been raising questions over the candidature of Sandhu. But as per the spokesperson of Sandhu, Chhina announced to support him in the meeting.

