Targeted killings: BJP appeals to Pandit, Dogra workers to stay back, assures safety
With migrant Kashmiri Pandit and Dogra employees demanding that the government shift them out of the Valley in the wake of targeted killings, the BJP on Sunday appealed to them to stay back and said the government is determined to defeat the Pakistani conspiracy.
Calling Jammu and Kashmir the country’s crown, the BJP’s chief for the Union territory Ravinder Raina said, “We have to stand together to scuttle the nefarious designs of Pakistan, which has chalked out the conspiracy of targeted killings through its sponsored terrorists to force out minorities and nationalist Muslims from the Valley.”
“We are fighting a Pakistan-sponsored proxy war for the last 32 years and our army, police and paramilitary forces have given a befitting reply by eliminating thousands of terrorists over the years to frustrate the evil designs of the neighbouring country,” Raina said, addressing a gathering of Kashmiri Pandits at the party headquarters here.
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said the recent targeted killings in the Union territory are “not only the failure of the system, but also that of the public”.
He also said that if one fails to stop the killings, it will be a big shame.
“Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed eight targeted killings since May 1. Three of the victims were off-duty policemen and five were civilians,” he said. Bukhari said his party will do whatever possible to mobilise public support against the murder of innocents.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
