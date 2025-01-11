Targeting completion of Una bulk drug park by March 2026: Agnihotri

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday said the state government has set a target to complete the bulk drug park in Una’s Harioli by March 2026. Mukesh Agnihotri (HT File)

Speaking at a water awareness function at Kangar ground in Haroli, he said the jal shakti department has completed works worth ₹66 crore. The total outlay of the project to establish a state-of-the-art drug manufacturing facility is ₹1,900 crore and the Centre will pay the state ₹900 crore from it.

Spanning 570 hectares, the project promises to bring cutting-edge technology and employment opportunities to the region. Currently, raw material for medicines being manufactured in Baddi and Nalagarh is being imported from China and other countries, and it will then be manufactured locally. The jal shakti department is tasked with the setting up water supply for the project.

Park to house 100 industrial units

Approximately 100 industrial units are expected to be set up in the drug park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone on October 22, 2022. The projects that faced delays due to elections now seem to be on track. The Centre had allotted three bulk drug parks in Himachal, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.