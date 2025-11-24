Targeting Nagar Kirtan devotees, all-woman theives gang busted

Machhiwara police on Saturday arrested a 12-member gang, constituting only women, who allegedly arrived at the Nagar Kirtan with the intention of robbing devotees. The swift action of the police prevented multiple thefts and pickpocketing incidents during the religious procession held to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Police further revealed that many of the women frequently change their names—and even their husbands’ names—to evade criminal records. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Seema Rani of village Dher Majra, Amarjit Kaur of village Jaulian, Bimla Kaur and Manjinder Kaur of Basti Ram Nagar in Sangrur, Lovepreet Kaur and Mukhtiaro alias Hushiyaro alias Seeto of Samundgarh Chhanna, Rekha of village Maji, Kailo of Handhiaia, Preeto alias Beero of Indra Basti Sunam, Sarbo alias Moni alias Soni of Barnala, Krishna of village Sher Majra, and Jarnail Kaur of Bagrian. Police said several of them are repeat offenders with multiple criminal cases already registered in different police stations.

The arrests were made after commission agents Tejvinder Singh and Shashi Bhatia reported that their purses—containing cash and important documents—were stolen near the grain market. Another devotee, Bhinder Kaur, complained that her 20-gm gold bangle was removed from her wrist in the crowd.

Following the complaints, police launched an immediate search and apprehended the entire gang. Station house officer (SHO) Harvinder Singh said the women were produced in court and remanded for interrogation.

. Surprisingly, no family member of the arrested accused came forward after the detention. The police suspect more accomplices may have escaped during the Nagar Kirtan.