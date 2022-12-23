Tarn Taran blast case: NIA court extends remand of accused Bikramjit till Dec 26

The Mohali special NIA court on Thursday extended the custodial remand of Bikramjit Singh, aliases Bikkar Panjwar and Bikkar Baba, till December 26.

On December 8, NIA arrested Bikramjit Singh, wanted in the Tarn Taran blast case of 2019, where two persons were killed. Bikramjit Singh was arrested after his extradition by the competent authority of Linz, Austria, in coordination with Interpol authorities.

NIA seeking his remand told the court that important data in large volume has been retrieved from the mobile of Bikramjit for which he needs to be interrogated.

Bikramjit will now be produced in court on December 27.

Bikramjit had allegedly formed a terror gang to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, along with his close associates. He was absconding in the NIA case filed against him in 2019. The NIA had sent a team to Austria to bring him back to India.

On the strength of the non-bailable warrants issued by the NIA Special Court, Mohali, and subsequently the Red Corner Notice, the absconding accused Bikramjit Singh, was detained in Linz, Austria, on March 22, 2021.

Investigations had revealed that Bikramjit Singh not only instigated the co-accused and others to commit terrorist acts but also conducted training for fabricating improvised explosive devices and using them.

NIA in the court had earlier claimed that during various processions and agitations, Bikramjit Singh carried bombs and instigated other participants to attack government agencies to strike terror in the population at large.

The anti-terror agency further said that Bikramjit Singh was the key conspirator in the conspiracy to target Dera Muradpura.