Tarn Taran church vandalisation: Culprits will soon be behind bars, says ADGP

Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Arpit Shukla on Wednesday met the special investigation team (SIT) probing the desecration and fire incident at a church in Tarn Taran.

The Punjab Police have failed to make any arrest in the case even after two weeks.

He, along with the SIT members, also visited the site to discuss the status of the investigation so far.

A three-member SIT headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur Range with Tarn Taran SSP and SP (investigation) as its members was constituted to ensure an effective and speedy investigation into the incident that took place at Thakarpura village in the wee hours of August 31.

Shukla said the accused will soon be arrested. “The investigation is on a right track. Culprits will be behind bars soon and strict punitive action against them will be ensured,” he added.

ADGP meets BSF officers

Shukla has also visited the International Border of India-Pakistan meet officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and discuss strategies to counter the drone operations.

The ADGP assured full support to the BSF and said that it was high time that both the elite forces worked as one team. He also asked the BSF officials to share sector-wise inputs on movements of suspected persons with the Punjab Police so that they can keep a sharp vigil on their activities.