Tarn Taran incident: Company driver among 6 held for faking 13.6-lakh robbery

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2023 08:16 PM IST

Police cracked a robbery and theft case with the arrest of six persons in Tarn Taran on Saturday, said officials, adding that ₹15 lakh were recovered from the accused.

TARN TARAN

On February 19, driver of a food processing company, identified as Kuldeep Singh, planned a fake robbery with the help of his aides. (Representational Photo (Getty Images))
On February 19, driver of a food processing company, identified as Kuldeep Singh, planned a fake robbery with the help of his aides Baljinder Singh, Warinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Nanak Singh and Jasbir Singh of Malchak village in Tarn Taran and Gora of Bathinda, said the police.

Kuldeep alleged that some unidentified persons robbed him of 13.6 lakh in Bhikhiwind when he was the way from Fazilka to Tarn Taran after delivering 200 tins of clarified butter (pure ghee).

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said: “We have recovered a pickup truck from Kuldeep and 12.34 lakh which was shared between the accused. Baljinder, Warinder, Gurjant, Kulwant and Nanak have been arrested, and our raids are on to nab the other two accused.”

2 held for 9-lakh theft

In another incident that took place on February 17, some unidentified persons stole 9 lakh from a house in Bhikhiwind.

“During the probe, it was found that the theft was committed by complainant Sunita’s nephew (brother’s son), identified as Rinku of Bhikhiwind, with Rahul and Sukhraj. Rinku and Rahul have been arrested and 2.59 lakh has been recovered from them.”

