Tarn Taran RPG attack: Despite high alert, no security, CCTV outside Sarhali police station

Even as an alert was issued around two months ago apprehending terror attacks on the buildings of police stations in Tarn Taran, there was no sentry on guard outside Sarhali police station at the time of the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Friday night. There is also no closed circuit television (CCTV) camera outside the police station’s building. Some unidentified persons fired an RPG on Sarhali police station situated on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway at around 11.22 pm Friday.

On October 15, senior suprintendent of police (SSP) Tarn Taran issued an order to ensure safety of the buildings of police station. A copy of the order was also pasted on the outer wall of Sarhali police station.

“There have been secret inputs regarding security that gangsters/terrorists may attack police personnel and buildings of the police department,” the order reads.

It also directs the concerned police officials to make sure the physical checking of the people coming to the police station for lodging complaints in order to ensure security.

“On the main gates, armed sentry will always stay posted. Besides, one guard should be deployed permanently on the rooftop with LMG gun to keep strict watch on the suspects approaching towards the building. If there is no post of sentry in any police station, it should be made immediately,” the order reads.

However, at the time of the attack, no sentry was deployed outside the police station and on the rooftop. Even, there was no CCTV camera outside the building. There are some cameras inside the building, but only few of them are functional.

On a question about the alert, Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, who visited the spot on Saturday afternoon, said it is a usual drill. “It is not a first attack. We conduct drills time to time, besides issuing alerts,” he said, adding that Punjab Police was determined to maintain peace in the state.

Senior suprintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said there was no CCTV camera outside the police station. “We have asked the concerned to install cameras outside the police station,” he added.

The incident comes two days after Tarn Taran police launched a search operation at Tarn Taran bus stand and the railway station.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage from inside the police station has surfaced showing partially that a heavy object being hit to a wall. However, the police didn’t confirm the footage. Police sources said there are seven cameras in the police station and five of them had been lying dysfunctional for the last a few months.

According to police sources, some gangsters have been brought on production warrants by the Tarn Taran police and the state special operation cell (SSOC) for their questioning. Besides, around seven suspects have been rounded up with two motorcycles and a car.

The SSP said they have yet to ascertain which kind of vehicle was used by the suspects for launching the RPG. “Our teams are working to identify the accused,” he added.

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa’s role in the attack is also being examined. Landa, who is mastermind of the Mohali RPG attack, has been facing several cases in Sarhali police station. Landa’s native village Harike is situated only around 12 kms from the police station. Earlier in May, Sarhali police had arrested two persons with the recovery of an IED packed with RDX.