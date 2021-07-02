Tarn Taran youth wanted for Red Fort violence gets interim bail

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail to Jugraj Singh, a key accused wanted in the Red Fort violence that took place during the farmers’ tractor parade taken out on January 26 against the Centre’s three agriculture laws.

The court has asked the 23-year-old to join the Delhi Police’s investigation.

Jugraj, a resident of Wan Tara Singh village along the India-Pakistan border, was absconding since January 26. The Delhi Police had also announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for helping in arrest of Jugraj who is named in two FIRs registered at the Kotwali police station in the national capital.

While hearing Jugraj’s anticipatory bail application, special tis hazari court judge Neelofer Abida Perveen passed the order staying his arrest till July 20.

While taking part in the tractor parade, he also reached Red Fort along with hundreds of other agitators and climbed on a pole to hoist the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag).

Leaders of the Dal Khalsa, a Sikh radical organisation, are pursuing his case and had filed for his bail a month ago.

“Advocate Parmjit Singh is appearing as legal counsel of Jugraj. The court has asked Jugraj to join the investigation on July 8, 11 and 15,” said advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, convener of the Panjaab Lawyers.

The court cited pandemic and nature of offences while granting him relief.

It fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing in the case.

After securing relief from the court, Jugraj along with the Dal Khalsa leaders paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. “Jugraj will join the investigation as per court orders,” said Dal Khalsa spokesman Kanwarpal Singh.

Jugraj said, “I don’t have a link with any organisation. I went to Delhi to participate in the tractor parade on the call of farmer unions and reached Red Fort with other agitators. When I saw a protester making failed attempts to hoist the Nishan Sahib on a pole, I asked him to let me do so. It was not pre-planned.”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) honorary chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami felicitated the youth with a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour). The gurdwara body on Wednesday also gave his family ₹1 lakh.