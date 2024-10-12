Task force unearths illegal mining ops in Ajnala

A joint task force comprising officers from the mining department and local police executed a large-scale operation in Amritsar district to check illegal mining. Representational image (HT File)

Mining and geology minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said the operation uncovered an illicit mining site in Dhingai village, Ajnala, where recent evidence of unauthorised excavation was found. He added that the team discovered operational machinery at the site, including a poclain excavator, which was promptly documented and seized by the authorities.

The raid also exposed an agreement between two individuals, Harpreet Singh and Jasbir Singh, ostensibly granting permission for soil excavation. The legitimacy of this agreement is currently under investigation.

“Such unauthorised activities will not be tolerated. We are resolute in our commitment to preserving our natural resources and will take decisive action against those who violate the law,” he said, adding that the police have been instructed to register an FIR against both the excavators and the landowner.