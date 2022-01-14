Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teacher found dead in car at Panchkula market
chandigarh news

Teacher found dead in car at Panchkula market

The 35-year-old man, a computer teacher from Yamunanagar, Haryana, had left for Panchkula on Wednesday night and complained of feeling sick to his wife over a phone call
The car in which the computer teacher was found dead in the parking of Sector-11 market in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)
The car in which the computer teacher was found dead in the parking of Sector-11 market in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 03:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A 35-year-old computer teacher from Yamunanagar was found dead in a car in the parking of the busy Sector-11 market on Thursday.

Police received information about the body around 11.30am, following which they identified the deceased as Padam Singh, a native of Yamunanagar, Haryana, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vijay Nehra.

He added that when the deceased’s wife was contacted, she identified the body and confirmed that he had left for Panchkula on Wednesday. On Thursday, he called her around 9.30am, complaining he was not feeling well.

Police said the body was found in a Maruti Alto car, which belonged to the deceased’s friend Yadwinder, also a teacher in Yamunanagar.

The body has been sent to the Panchkula civil hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. “An autopsy will help establish whether the deceased die due to a sudden heart attack or another reason,” the ACP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out