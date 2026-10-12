A 58-year-old history-sheeter from Hardoi, wanted in a 1993 robbery case, was arrested in Jhansi late on Saturday night after allegedly spending years on the run by posing as a godman and attracting devotees from India and abroad. Hardoi history-sheeter living as godman held in Jhansi

Pradeep Shukla, also known as Kali Sarkar and Natroz, was arrested in a joint operation by Hardoi and Jhansi police from Kurencha village under Mauranipur police station limits. He had allegedly assumed a new identity and established himself as a spiritual leader to evade arrest.

According to police, Shukla is a native of Chauhan Thok in Hardoi’s Kotwali area, where he was listed as a history-sheeter with several criminal cases against him. Apart from the 1993 robbery case, he was also wanted in an assault case. Warrants had been issued against him after he repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

After fleeing Hardoi, Shukla allegedly settled in Jhansi and began identifying himself as Satyanand Shukla alias Kali Sarkar. He set up an ashram at a temple in Kurencha village and organised a ‘divya darbar’, where he claimed to address devotees’ problems, including illnesses.

His gatherings reportedly attracted hundreds of followers, including devotees from abroad. He also had more than one lakh followers on Instagram. Shukla was frequently seen wearing an army-style uniform while meeting devotees at his ashram.

Circle officer Mauranipur Ratneshwar Singh said police launched a search after receiving information about Shukla’s whereabouts. The joint team raided his hideout and arrested him. Hardoi police subsequently took him into custody after obtaining a transit remand.