What is behind Chhattisgarh’s ₹8 lakh crore investment claim?

Chhattisgarh has received investment commitments of around ₹8 lakh crore for 280 projects since the Industrial Development Policy 2024-30 was introduced in November 2024, senior state government officials said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai poses for a group photo with business leaders from more than 15 global companies, including TCS, SMBC, Tolaram Group, Agrocorp, Indian Ocean Group, and Blue Aqua, during the CEO Roundtable in Singapore on Tuesday. (ANI)

The projects are expected to generate more than 1.6 lakh jobs. Around 55 per cent of the projects have reached the grounding stage, officials said.

The figure represents an investment commitment, not money already invested. The government will have to ensure that the projects move from commitments and approvals to construction, production and employment.

Why is the figure significant? Chhattisgarh's industrial economy has traditionally been dominated by mining, steel, power and other mineral-based industries.

Senior officials said around half of the 280 projects are in sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing and IT, where the state had limited industrial presence earlier.

The government is using the new industrial policy to attract investments in sectors that can broaden the state's industrial base.

What are the major investments? Polymatech Electronics is setting up a ₹10,000 crore semiconductor unit in the state. Officials said the company received land allotment within 45 days of starting the process.

RackBank is setting up an AI data centre park in Nava Raipur with an investment of ₹1,000 crore. The facility is planned to have a capacity of 100,000 GPUs.

A disaster recovery data centre campus is also being established in the state.

Other projects include the state's first units in garment manufacturing, consumer electronics, chocolate-based food processing, intraocular lens manufacturing and global BPO operations, officials said.

What is the government doing to attract these investments? The state government has undertaken more than 450 ease-of-doing-business reforms under the Industrial Development Policy 2024-30.

One of the major changes is the Ease of Doing Business Act, under which approvals are linked to an enterprise's risk category.

Low- and medium-risk units can get lifetime approvals. Officials said 43 services across eight departments are deemed approved if government departments do not act within the stipulated period.

The state has also introduced two editions of the Jan Vishwas Act, which decriminalised 279 minor offences.

What has changed in land-related approvals? Land approvals have been a major part of the reforms.

Mutation is now automatic after property registration. Around 2.5 lakh records were mutated in six months, senior officials said.

Agricultural land can be converted for industrial use by paying the prescribed fees online.

Around 8,948 land diversions were completed on an intimation basis during the past six months, officials said.

Industrial land allotment has also been moved online. Around 1,548 acres have been allotted without human intervention.

How does the single-window system work? The OneClick Single Window System now provides around 187 services across 25 departments.

The system is intended to reduce the number of separate approvals an investor has to obtain from different departments.

Senior officials said incentives are being released within 28 days.

The state has also introduced deemed-approval provisions for certain services, under which an application is deemed approved if officials fail to act within the prescribed period.

What other changes have been made? Shops, offices and restaurants have been allowed to operate round the clock. Women can work in all shifts, subject to safety safeguards.

The government says these measures are aimed at making it easier for industries, particularly those operating in sectors such as manufacturing and services, to run their units.

Is investment reaching Bastar? The government is also trying to attract investment to Bastar and other tribal districts, which have traditionally had limited private industrial activity.

Senior officials said applications for incentives from Bastar, Sukma, Kondagaon and Dantewada have increased by 102 per cent.

The increase comes as the government expands infrastructure, connectivity and basic services in these districts.

What does the ₹ 8 lakh crore figure actually tell us? The figure shows the scale of investment interest claimed by the state since the introduction of the new industrial policy.

It does not mean ₹8 lakh crore has already come into Chhattisgarh.

Investment commitments can take several years to translate into land acquisition, construction, machinery installation and commercial production.

The government says 55 per cent of the projects have already reached the grounding stage, which means work has moved beyond the initial commitment stage.

The next measure will be how many of the 280 projects become operational and how many of the promised 1.6 lakh jobs are actually created.

How does Chhattisgarh compare on ease of doing business? Chhattisgarh ranked first among 17 major states in Regulatory Ease and Institutional Environment in the CRISIL-NITI Aayog Investment Friendliness Index 2026.

The state was also named a Top Achiever in four business categories in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's Business Reforms Action Plan ranking.

Senior officials said the rankings and the investment commitments indicate that the policy changes are helping the state compete for new industries.

The bigger test, however, will be the implementation of the 280 projects and conversion of the investment commitments into actual production and jobs.