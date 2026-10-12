Traffic curbs continue in Delhi amid anti-CEC protests; new advisories issued | Check routes, diversions here

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh advisory as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continue across the capital. Traffic crawls on the NH-24 near Akshardham following a traffic diversion advisory by Delhi Traffic Police, in New Delhi on Wednesday (ANI)

As part of the fresh advisory issued on Sunday night, the traffic police stated diversions will be applicable from 6am on Monday.

These diversions will be enforced at Dhaula Kuan flyover, Lodhi Road flyover, the outer circle of Connaught Place and more.