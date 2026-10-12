Traffic curbs continue in Delhi amid anti-CEC protests; new advisories issued | Check routes, diversions here
As part of the fresh advisory issued on Sunday night, the traffic police stated diversions will be applicable from 6am on Monday.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh advisory as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continue across the capital.
As part of the fresh advisory issued on Sunday night, the traffic police stated diversions will be applicable from 6am on Monday.
These diversions will be enforced at Dhaula Kuan flyover, Lodhi Road flyover, the outer circle of Connaught Place and more.
Deep Dive
Also Read | Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Opposition's march to Supreme Court today
In view of the diversions, police have called on residents to plan their travel in advance and avoid any non-essential travel.
Which routes will be affected?
1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi
2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover
3.Round About Jhandewalan
4.Round About Panchkuian
5.Round About Mandi House
6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)
7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)
8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
http://9.Guru Nanak Chowk
10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point
11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point
12.Lodhi Road Flyover
13.Round About Neela Gumbad
14.Madarsa T- Point
15.Round About Samrat Hotel
16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing
17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place
18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover
19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point
20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road
21.Round About Windsor Palace
22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing
23.Round About Rail Bhawan
24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing
25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point
26.Round About Gol Dak Khana
27.Round About Patel Chowk
28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point
29.Round About RML Hospital
30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point
Delhi metro stations closed
Amid the traffic restrictions across the national capital region, six Delhi Metro station have also been closed due to "security reasons."
This closure of DMRC stations comes after the Supreme Court on Sunday directed that metro and railway services in Delhi operate normally, while ordering that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the "procedure established by law."
The stations closed today are - Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, and Barakhamba Road
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