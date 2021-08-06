Teachers training institute proposes expansion of wet waste processing in Chandigarh

The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) has submitted a proposal for expanding the wet waste processing capacity of the Chandigarh municipal corporation.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said, “We have received their proposal for setting up a plant for improving the capacity of wet waste processing.”

The MC has asked IIT Ropar to prepare a detailed project report and request for proposal (RFP) for upgrading the solid waste processing plant in Sector 25. IIT Ropar will also prepare a plan for wet and horticulture waste processing.

“We will depend on the IIT-Ropar report, and at this stage, NITTTR’s proposal has been put on the back burner. We will ask them to give their inputs to IIT Ropar on the issue,” said a MC official.