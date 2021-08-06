Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teachers training institute proposes expansion of wet waste processing in Chandigarh
Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said they will depend on the IIT-Ropar report, and at this stage, NITTTR’s proposal had been put on the back burner. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Teachers training institute proposes expansion of wet waste processing in Chandigarh

MC has already asked IIT Ropar to prepare detailed project report, request for proposal for upgrading the solid waste processing plant in Sector 25
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:42 AM IST

The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) has submitted a proposal for expanding the wet waste processing capacity of the Chandigarh municipal corporation.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said, “We have received their proposal for setting up a plant for improving the capacity of wet waste processing.”

The MC has asked IIT Ropar to prepare a detailed project report and request for proposal (RFP) for upgrading the solid waste processing plant in Sector 25. IIT Ropar will also prepare a plan for wet and horticulture waste processing.

“We will depend on the IIT-Ropar report, and at this stage, NITTTR’s proposal has been put on the back burner. We will ask them to give their inputs to IIT Ropar on the issue,” said a MC official.

