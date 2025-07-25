Teen among 8 killed as bus rolls down gorge in Mandi

Eight people were killed and 21 others injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus plunged into a 100-ft gorge in Mandi on Thursday morning , police said. The bus veered off the road and rolled down the hill at Tarangla near Maseran in Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The bus, with 29 people onboard, was headed from Sarkaghat to Durgapur when it veered off the road and rolled down the hill at Tarangla near Maseran around 9.45 am. The cause of the mishap is not yet clear.

The deceased were identified as Geeta Devi, 65, Barfi Devi, 80, Dolma Devi, 70, Balbir Singh, 60, Antriksh, 17, Kalashi Devi, 60, Suman, 33, and Prakash Chand, all hailing from Sarkaghat in Mandi.

The injured are under treatment at Sarkaghat civil hospital and Nerchowk medical college. Those with critical injuries have been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur. The driver is among those injured.

Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Sakshi Verma said, “An FIR has been registered at the Sarkaghat police station. We have started a probe to determine the cause of the mishap.”

CM Sukhu expresses grief

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the incident and directed the Mandi district administration to provide ex-gratia grant to the next of kin of the deceased and best of treatment to the injured.

Magisterial probe ordered: Agnihotri

After the accident, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri reached Sarkaghat and met the injured at the Sarkaghat civil hospital.

Agnihotri also inspected the accident site at Tarangla and said that a team of the technical wing of HRTC is working to find out the reasons for the bus accident. He also said that the state government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident.