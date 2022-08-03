Teen, brother held for attacking family of four in Chandigarh’s Maloya
A 17-year-old boy and his brother have been apprehended for attacking a man and his family members after he confronted them for stalking and harassing his daughters in Maloya on Sunday.
Police said Rinku, the juvenile’s brother, had led the attack that comprised multiple youths.
He will be produced before a court on Wednesday, while his younger brother was sent to a juvenile home on Tuesday.
In his complaint to the police, a resident of Maloya said the accused youths had been harassing his aunt’s daughters. On Sunday, their father checked them from doing this. But in response, they threatened him, and then attacked him and his family after barging into his house.
The accused had entered the house brandishing swords and sticks. A few residents who tried to intervene had also sustained minor injuries in the attack.
He said his aunt was beaten with sticks, while her husband was attacked with swords on the head. One of his aunt’s daughters and her brother sustained injuries on the hand.
A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station in this regard.
‘Jittery’ top Mohali govt doctors want to hang up boots
As many as four senior government doctors, including three senior medical officers (SMOs) of Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib, have applied for voluntary retirement scheme, posing worries for the already staff-short health departments of the two districts. In Mohali, among the three SMOs choosing to retire early is Dr Maninder Kaur, the wife of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's younger brother.
Chandigarh: Inebriated youth held for brandishing pistol while driving
Police late on Monday arrested a 23-year-old inebriated youth for allegedly brandishing a pistol, that later turned out to be a dummy, while overspeeding near Nexus Elante Mall. The accused, Parduman, a native of Yamunanagar, Haryana, was arrested around 11 pm when a police team was on a patrol ahead of the Independence Day near the mall in Industrial Area. After examination, the youth was found drunk.
Haryana tourism dept junior engineer held for taking ₹10,000 bribe
A junior engineer working with the Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited, Sector 17, was arrested for taking ₹10,000 as bribe. The accused was identified as Suresh Kumar. According to the UT vigilance department, Kumar demanded the bribe from a construction contractor for releasing the final payment for a project. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Kumar. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to one-day police remand.
Three unvaccinated people succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity
After reporting no Covid-related death for the past three days, the tricity lost three more people to the virus on Tuesday. Two people died in Mohali district that had logged no death for 18 days, while one death was reported in Chandigarh after a gap of three days. Two of the three deceased were senior citizens – an 89-year-old man from Manimajra, Chandigarh, and a 75-year-old woman from Kharar, Mohali.
PU mulls online exam for Afghan students
In a bid to help Afghan students of exit semesters enrolled with Panjab University who missed the recently-held semester examinations after being unable to secure visas to India, the varsity is planning to hold the exams online for them. The decision came after a number of the Afghan students requested the varsity to allow for online exams. There are nearly 100 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and affiliated colleges.
