Teen, brother held for attacking family of four in Chandigarh’s Maloya

Published on Aug 03, 2022 03:09 AM IST
The father of the family had confronted the youths for stalking and harassing his daughters on Sunday; the same day, they barged into his house and attacked him and his family
The teen was sent to a juvenile home on Tuesday. His brother will be produced before a court on Wednesday.
The teen was sent to a juvenile home on Tuesday. His brother will be produced before a court on Wednesday. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 17-year-old boy and his brother have been apprehended for attacking a man and his family members after he confronted them for stalking and harassing his daughters in Maloya on Sunday.

Police said Rinku, the juvenile’s brother, had led the attack that comprised multiple youths.

He will be produced before a court on Wednesday, while his younger brother was sent to a juvenile home on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, a resident of Maloya said the accused youths had been harassing his aunt’s daughters. On Sunday, their father checked them from doing this. But in response, they threatened him, and then attacked him and his family after barging into his house.

The accused had entered the house brandishing swords and sticks. A few residents who tried to intervene had also sustained minor injuries in the attack.

He said his aunt was beaten with sticks, while her husband was attacked with swords on the head. One of his aunt’s daughters and her brother sustained injuries on the hand.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station in this regard.

