Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Teenaged student shot dead in Gurdaspur

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 08:24 am IST

According to Gurdaspur police, eight to 10 shots were fired with a country-made pistol, claiming the life of Gurjeet Singh, a native of Talwandi village

Four car-borne assailants shot dead an 18-year-old student and left four others injured near Singhowal village in Gurdaspur on Tuesday, said police.

The group was having burgers, when the masked shooters opened fire at them, said police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The group was having burgers, when the masked shooters opened fire at them, said police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The group was having burgers, when the masked shooters opened fire at them.

According to police, eight to 10 shots were fired with a country-made pistol, claiming the life of Gurjeet Singh, a native of Talwandi village.

The injured are Sahil, Gurpal Singh, Gurvinder Singh and Harnoor Singh. They are under treatment at a hospital. The attack comes a day after two student groups of a private university had a clash. Police have launched a manhunt for the shooters.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Teenaged student shot dead in Gurdaspur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On