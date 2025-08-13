Teenaged student shot dead in Gurdaspur

Four car-borne assailants shot dead an 18-year-old student and left four others injured near Singhowal village in Gurdaspur on Tuesday, said police. The group was having burgers, when the masked shooters opened fire at them, said police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The group was having burgers, when the masked shooters opened fire at them.

According to police, eight to 10 shots were fired with a country-made pistol, claiming the life of Gurjeet Singh, a native of Talwandi village.

The injured are Sahil, Gurpal Singh, Gurvinder Singh and Harnoor Singh. They are under treatment at a hospital. The attack comes a day after two student groups of a private university had a clash. Police have launched a manhunt for the shooters.