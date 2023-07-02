19-year-old student attacked with swords in Mohali’s Gharuan, 3 held

The Sadar Kharar police on Saturday arrested three people for attacking a 19-year-old youth with swords and other sharped-edged weapons near the Gharuan bus stand on Friday. The victim, Simranjit Singh, lives with his maternal grandparents in Gharuan, where he studies at a private institute. (HT Files)

Those arrested were identified as Rishiveer of Jammu and Kashmir, Tushar of Rajpura and Sachin, alias Laali, of Meham, Rohtak, Haryana. Three other assailants, Chan, Lucky and Mann, are absconding. All accused are aged between 19 and 24, said police.

He told the police that on Friday, he left his house around 4 pm to catch a bus from the Gharuan bus stand.

“When I reached near a temple, the six accused, riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle and a scooter, reached there, carrying swords and datar (used for harvesting crops). Rishiveer attacked me with the datar on my head, while Laali and Chan repeatedly attacked me with swords, leaving me bleeding profusely. The assailants fled after people gathered at the spot hearing my screams,” the victim said in his statement.

Simranjit’s cousin rushed him to the Kharar civil hospital, where he is remains under treatment for multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

Police, meanwhile, arrested three of the accused, who, according to the police, disclosed that they attacked Simranjit to avenge a previous attack on them by him and his accomplices.

“Both groups are friends turned foes. They all met at Chandigarh University. While a few accused are still studying at the varsity, others are former students. We are investigating the exact reason behind the attack and our teams are raiding all possible hideouts of the absconding accused,” a senior police officer said.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar Kharar police station.