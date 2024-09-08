Teens among five held for snatching, vehicle-lifting in Ludhiana

Two teenagers and their three aides landed in police net for snatching, vehicle lifting and robberies. According to the police, the teengers, both girls, were actively involved in the snatchings. The group was arrested while planning another robbery. (File)

The accused have confessed to their involvement in at least 12 cases, with the police recovering four scooters, two bikes, six mobile phones and sharp weapons.

They have been identified as Suman of Janakpuri, Khushi of Ghoda Colony, Miller Ganj, Bikramjit Singh alias Sonu of Cheema Chowk, Amit Chauhan alias Doremon of Baba Jiwan Singh Nagar at Tajpur road and Nikhil Kumar alias Choti of Vijay Nagar.

Sharing further details, sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said police arrested the accused from Amit Chauhan’s Baba Jiwan Singh Nagar house where they had assembled to plan another robbery.

He added that the accused used to snatch mobile phones, gold chains and other belongings from the commuters. They were also involved in snatching cash by threatening people using sharp weapons. The vehicles recovered from the accused were stolen.

“According to the accused, they met the girls, who were eager to make some easy money, at public places. They formed a gang and started robbing the commuters. The girls were actively involved in the snatchings,” the police officer said.

The police have informed the girls’ parents and a case under sections 304 (2) and 317 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused, who are being questioned by the police.