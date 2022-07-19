Teen’s murder at Ludhiana civil hospital: Six more suspects arrested
Four days after the brutal murder of a 15-year-old boy at the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, police arrested six more suspects on Tuesday.
The accused have been identified as Gagan Kumar, Sahil Sorpi, Vishal alias Machhal, Manpreet Singh alias Manu, Ankur and Vikas, all residents of EWS Colony on Tajpur Road. The weapons used in the crime have been recovered from them. On July 16, police had arrested Sahil Birla alias Sahil and Abhishek Bidlan alias Khechu for the murder. The suspects were hiding at different locations in the city in a bid to avoid arrest.
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said their four accomplices, Veeru, Sanju, Seema and Rishav are yet to be arrested.
“On July 15, the accused had indulged in a clash with the victims’ group at EWS Colony. After the locals intervened, they had come to a compromise and decided to not file a complaint with the police,”said Sharma.
“The victim, Sawan, his elder brother, Sumit, and brother-in-law had gone to the civil hospital to get a medico-legal report to pursue a case against the rival group. After the accused found out about it, they turned up at the hospital and hacked Sawan to death with sharp weapons. They also vandalised the hospital,” added the police chief.
A case under Sections 302, 341, 506, 148, 149, 186 and 353 of Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was lodged against the accused at Division Number 2 police station. A day after the murder, two PCR personnel were deputed outside the emergency ward of the hospital.
