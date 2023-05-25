Ludhiana MC removes dozen encroachments from Lodhi Club road

Continuing the drive against encroachments, Tehbazari team of municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday confiscated around a dozen carts and vends from Lodhi club road. MC Tehbazari team during the anti-encroachment drive on in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The encroachments, in the form of roadside eateries and vends, were resulting in traffic bottlenecks.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh and secretary Tajinderpal Singh Panchhi said that a number of roadside eatery owners had established seating areas around their vends, causing congestion.

They added that these encroachments resulted in traffic bottlenecks and the drive was organised on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

Five challans issued for illegal slaughtering

A joint team of MC Tehbazari and health branch issued five challans for illegal slaughtering of meat on Phambran road in ward number 1.

Chief sanitary inspector Surinder Dogra stated that the vends were confiscated from the site and challans were issued to those getting meat slaughtered.

Kulpreet Singh said that the shopkeepers and vendors have been directed to get the meat slaughtered at the modern slaughter house established by MC in Haibowal dairy complex. The meat is properly checked by veterinary doctors and certified at the slaughterhouse, ensuring that it is healthy for consumption.

“The drive against illegal slaughtering and roadside encroachments will continue in the coming days,” said Singh.