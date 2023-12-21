Tell me who is not doing their job: Vij to SP on police ‘inaction’

After receiving complaints from Karnal residents alleging inaction on the part of the police, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday dialled director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur to express his dissatisfaction. Anil Vij, cabinet minister Haryana (HT Photo)

Officials from Vij’s Ambala office said a woman from Karnal informed the minister that her son was murdered a few months ago, but the police have not yet arrested the accused.

Similarly, another resident reported that he complained about assault six times on different days, and has the receipts for these complaints.

Vij called Karnal superintendent police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan and apprised him about the case, mentioning the six receipts and demanding explanation for the delay in filing cases.

“Tell me who is not doing his job. Give me their list. I’ll deal with them,” he asked Sawan.

Another complainant from Karnal alleged negligence on his plea of cheating in a vehicle purchase and a family of a woman also claimed inaction in arresting accused on their complaint of dowry harassment.

Vij issued instructions to the SP in these cases as well.

Vij also asked Kapur to rectify the situation in Karnal.

“We will not tolerate any negligence and the complaints forwarded by me should be dealt with only by a DSP-level officer,” the minister told Kapur.

A young girl from Ambala City also appeared before Vij complaining that her mother was in jail and her maternal grandmother was selling drugs at their home.

The family accompanying the girl expressed their distress regarding the matter, and the minister instructed the police to take strict action immediately.

A police team including several agencies raided the house in Deha Basti. Harjinder Singh, in-charge, CIA-1 staff Ambala said the raid continued for an hour, but there was no recovery.