Tell us what you did in 11 years: J&K deputy CM asks BJP leader Sharma

Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Thursday lashed out at BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Sunil Sharma, saying they should provide answers about the works of the past 11 years. Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary. (File)

Sharma had on Wednesday said that people in J&K didn’t vote for statehood slogans but for better governance, and Omar Abdullah and the National Conference have failed to deliver its promises.

The NC leader Choudhary said that their government was correcting things which were pending for the past 11 years. “We are correcting things which have been pending from the time of PDP- BJP coalition government and then lieutenant governor government of six years. So many works have been left pending. Those saying what Omar Abdullah government has been doing, show them these things which we are doing,” he said, while talking to the media.

Omar led-NC formed government in J&K after sweeping elections in September- October last year.

“This LoP leader questions daily what Omar Abdullah (govt) did (in these 12 months) ? I want to tell him that we will give answers after doing our work for five years and before going to elections, you should provide details of what you did in these 11 years. You are not answering about your 11 years and are instead asking about work,” Choudhary said.

The DyCM, who is MLA from Jammu’s Nowshera constituency, also questioned Sharma on the work they did in Jammu division affected by floods where the BJP has 28 MLAs. “The LoP talks day in day out, ask him what did you do for Jammu when it was devastated by floods? The division gave 28 seats to BJP and there the homes of people were devastated, they lost their belongings and agricultural produce. Did they give any compensation to the Jammu people?,” he said.

Choudhary also alleged that LoP was stopping files of the elected government when they were sent to LG for approval. “The LoP also said that if any of our files are stuck, he will bring them out. That means the actual LG is this LoP not the LG we have. He is stopping the files. And if he says he can bring out the files, let him bring out the business rules file which was passed by the cabinet long back,” he said.

The LoP , while lashing out at the CM, had said that sixteen cabinet meetings have already been held, and 97 files have been approved by the LG. “All powers lie with them, yet they fail to act. They have the authority to appoint officials, engineers, and officers — but the posts remain vacant,” he had said.

Choudhary responded: “Let you provide employment to the youth or regularise the employment of daily wagers who have been as such from past 11 years.”