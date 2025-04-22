Temperatures soar in Punjab, Hry; Bathinda hottest at 42.1 degrees

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and neighbouring Haryana on Monday. In Punjab, Bathinda was the hottest with the maximum temperature at 42.1 degrees Celsius. A tourist enjoys at the waterfall on a hot summer day, at Rock Garden in Chandigarhon Monday. (PTI)

Ludhiana too braved the heat at 38.7 degrees, while Patiala recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 37.2 degrees and Ferozepur 36.7 degrees.

In Haryana, Rohtak was the hottest with maximum temperature hitting 42 degrees Celsius, the local MeT office said.

Hisar too experienced similar conditions with the highest temperature at 41.8 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 39.6 degrees, Ambala 38 degrees and Karnal 40.2 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 38.7 degrees Celsius.