 Tenancy Act row: high court bar body to suspend work today - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tenancy Act row: high court bar body to suspend work today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 26, 2024 08:22 AM IST

District Bar Association Chandigarh members took out a car rally, in which 150 cars belonging to lawyers were part of the protest

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Thursday announced to suspend work on Friday in support of demand of lawyers of Chandigarh district courts.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association on Thursday announced to suspend work on Friday in support of demand of lawyers of Chandigarh district courts. (HT Photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association on Thursday announced to suspend work on Friday in support of demand of lawyers of Chandigarh district courts. (HT Photo)

“Keeping in view the representation received from District Bar Association Chandigarh with regard to condemn the arbitrary action of Chandigarh administration, the executive committee has to observe no work day on Friday in their support,” said acting president Jasdev Singh Brar.

Protesting advocates take out car rally

The protest by the District Bar Association (DBA) Chandigarh against the proposed Chandigarh Union Territory Tenancy Act 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. The members took out a car rally, where 150 cars belonging to lawyers were part of the protest. The rally started from the Court Complex towards Punjab and Haryana high court, where president , secretary, along with the PHHCBA received the rally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Tenancy Act row: high court bar body to suspend work today
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On