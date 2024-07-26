Tenancy Act row: high court bar body to suspend work today

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Thursday announced to suspend work on Friday in support of demand of lawyers of Chandigarh district courts. The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association on Thursday announced to suspend work on Friday in support of demand of lawyers of Chandigarh district courts. (HT Photo)

“Keeping in view the representation received from District Bar Association Chandigarh with regard to condemn the arbitrary action of Chandigarh administration, the executive committee has to observe no work day on Friday in their support,” said acting president Jasdev Singh Brar.

Protesting advocates take out car rally

The protest by the District Bar Association (DBA) Chandigarh against the proposed Chandigarh Union Territory Tenancy Act 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. The members took out a car rally, where 150 cars belonging to lawyers were part of the protest. The rally started from the Court Complex towards Punjab and Haryana high court, where president , secretary, along with the PHHCBA received the rally.