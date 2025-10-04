Tension between 2 communities in Jalandhar over Bareilly violence

Tension prevailed between the two communities in Jalandhar on Friday evening over Bareilly violence. Police trying to prevent tension in Jalandhar on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Jalandhar police beefed up the security after BJP leaders blocked the BMC Chowk, alleging the members of the other community of assaulting one of their party workers.

The Muslim community under the banner of the Muslim Sangathan Punjab held a protest march and handed over a memorandum to the Jalandhar commissionerate police against the Uttar Pradesh government over the registration of FIRs against members of the community over the Bareilly row. The city witnessed violence last week after the cancellation of a demonstration over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster row. Over 2,000 protestors had clashed with cops outside a mosque after Friday prayers, resulting in the subsequent arrest of 81 people.

Nayeem Khan, president of the organisation, alleged that while they were on their way to the police commissioner’s office, a youth rammed his two-wheeler into the protesters and started raising pro-Hindu slogans and anti-Muslim remarks following which they had heated arguments with him.

“The issue was resolved on the spot but later the BJP leaders flared up the entire incident and blocked the BMC chowk,” Khan said.

Following the incident, senior leaders of the BJP reached the spot, demanding registration of FIRs against the organisers of the protest by the Muslim community.

Former MLA and BJP leader Sheetal Angural said, “Everyone has the right to hold a protest in a democratic set up but some anti-social elements joined the Muslim community protest in Jalandhar on Friday and assaulted a member of the Hindu community, who was just passing by.”

“We have been demanding registration of FIRs against those involved in the entire incident. We are not against any community but stringent action must be taken against such elements for disturbing the communal harmony,” he said.

Another BJP leader, KD Bhandari, said the police have sought time for the registration of FIR against such elements.

Meanwhile, commissioner of police Dhanpreeet Kaur Randhawa said they have received a written complaint from BJP leaders, who have blocked the main BMC Chowk.

“Action will be taken according to the course of law and no one will be allowed to disrupt law and order in the city,” Randhawa said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment Pargat Singh appealed all communities in Jalandhar to maintain peace and brotherhood.

“Punjab has always lived in harmony, and no one will be allowed to disturb this unity. Let the law take its own course. I urge everyone to cooperate with the administration and ensure calm,” he stated in a post on X.