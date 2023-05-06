Three terror associates arrested in south Kashmir

Three terror associates were arrested in two separate operations at Awantipora and Shopian in south Kashmir and huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from them, officials said on Friday. Three terror associates were arrested in two separate operations at Awantipora and Shopian in south Kashmir and huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from them, officials said on Friday. (Image for representational purpose)

A police spokesperson said in Tral, Awantipora, acting on specific inputs, police, army and CRPF (180Bn) launched a joint cordon and search operation in which two associates of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) -- Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad of Tral -- were arrested.

“They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody. On their disclosure, arms and ammunition, including one AK-56, two AK magazines, 56 AK live rounds, three pistols, six pistol magazines, 24 pistol live rounds and other incriminating materials, have been recovered. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Tral police station and further investigation has been initiated,” the spokesperson said.

He said that timely and effective action of the police and security forces by busting the terror module has averted a possible major tragedy as well as foiled the nefarious designs of the JeM to recruit young boys for their illegal and unlawful activities.

In another operation at Shopian, during a checking at Nagisheran, a joint team of Shopian police, army (34RR) and CRPF (178Bn) intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the search party suspiciously, but was apprehended tactfully.

He has been identified as Mohammad Asgar Dar of Nagisheran, Shopian, the spokesperson said.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, one magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was working as an associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT,” he added.