Terrorism down but not wiped out yet: Swain in New year message to cops

Director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police RR Swain on Monday said that terrorism was down but not completely wiped out in the region and hence the police could not afford to lower their guard. Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain (HT File)

In his five-page New Year address to the police personnel, he asked them to work towards peace so that voters and candidates can take part in elections without fear.

“In 2023, J&K Police neutralised 55 foreign and 21 local terrorists, including top commanders of various terror outfits, busted 89 terror modules and 18 terror hideouts, and arrested 291 terror suspects,” he said, adding that this highlights the force’s commitment to root out terrorism from the region.

The DGP cautioned the force on its fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

“Notwithstanding the progress made, let me remind you all that there is no room for complacency. We still face challenges. Terrorism is down but not completely wiped out. We just cannot afford to lower the guard. The enemy is and will continue to try different tactics to derail peace. We have to defeat any such move before it takes roots,” he asserted.

In a veiled hint to the impending polls, the DGP asked his force to ensure a peaceful environment where voters can vote and candidates can contest without the fear of “lurking gun”.

“We need to be fully prepared to ensure a peaceful environment… where ordinary young men and women without pedigree but committed to transparent governance and well-being of their electorate feel free to vote as voters and compete with each other to be voted to power as candidates without the fear of the lurking gun of the separatists and the soft separatists used through the hapless terrorists,” he said.

