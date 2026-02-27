TET nodal agency order put in abeyance by J&K education dept

J&K school education department on Thursday put the order of assigning nodal agency for conduct of teacher eligibility test in abeyance, a day after the education minister announced that there was no immediate plan to conduct the test. In the order issued by the school education department, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)/State School Standards Authority (SSSA) was designated as the nodal agency for conducting the TET across the Union territory. (File)

In a communication from civil secretariat, commissioner secretary Ram Niwas Sharma put the department’s February 23 order in abeyance till further orders.

In September 2025, the Supreme Court made it mandatory for in-service teachers of classes 1 to 8 in non-minority schools to clear the TET within two years.

However, education minister Sakina Itoo on Wednesday said that there was no immediate plan to conduct teacher eligibility test (TET) in Jammu and Kashmir. Itoo said that the Supreme Court has given a two year time period for its implementation. “When it will be implemented in the whole of India, J&K will be the last place to implement it,” Itoo told the media.

She questioned the rationale of subjecting the teachers to the test, who gave decades of their lives into teaching.

“I don’t think its implementation is immediately appropriate. The teachers who gave 20-30 years of their lives into teaching and it is the result of their teaching that today we see doctors, engineers, IAS, KAS, professors or teachers. Today we are saying that such teachers need to give this test,” she said.