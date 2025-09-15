The Spice of Life | Parenting the parents with love, patience

Many of us have reached that stage in our lives where there is a role reversal scenario taking place at home. A large number of my friends are in similar shoes or have walked in the same shoes as me. Suddenly, it is you who is the responsible one, taking on duties that you took for granted as your parents were there literally for everything happening in your life. We all look forward to growing up. We feel it is hip to get older and wiser. But the hardest part of growing up is that your parents are also in turn growing older – the cycle of life in all its glory. (Getty images)

Slowly but surely, that inevitable phase arrives when they need you more and you must be there for them. Watching your parents age is a challenging and emotional roller-coaster ride. This is the stage when they need support from their closest family members and it must be given.

Believe me, it is no tea party for them as they start dealing with perplexing situations: Physical changes, ailments, mobility, cognitive decline and behavioural challenges. They face new trials and tribulations that impact their daily life. While declining physical health is common with growing age, reduced mobility, curtailed independence and coping wearisomely with everyday tasks makes it tougher to accept.

The profound love, affection and respect that I have for my parents makes it difficult for me to see them frail and suffering, which does not correspond to the image I have of them in my mind of yonder years, which of course remains forever etched in my memories. After all, they are the two people who have been the absolute rock and foundation of my life.

One has to give them the love and support that is humanly possible. The transition from child to caregiver can often happen without you noticing it. One minute your parents are your child-carer, helping you juggle work and raise a family, and the next they become one of the many you care for, worry about and juggle life around.

Life the past year has been a reminder that time doesn’t stand still – it is a steady movement in terms of age and experience. As a child, you see your parents as these invincible adults, who ensure that you are protected and loved.

The foibles of old age may loom large: Yet, it is a reality that we need to start to remember so that we don’t allow ourselves to take one moment we have with them for granted. The relationship we have with our parents is the earliest relationship that we experience. Their impact on the rest of our lives is profound.

If you were to ask me what makes a good son or daughter? All of us, young and old, are children—sons and daughters—to our respective parents. Each of us should strive to give joy to our parents while they are still around to savour it. Be the child and hand in hand keep parenting the parents in turn encapsulating the essence of love, patience and resilience. rash69in@gmail.com

The writer is a Panchkula-based freelance contributor