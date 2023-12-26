: From emerging as the nation’s top-ranking state agricultural university to facing a string of controversies, including sexual harassment allegations against its faculty and campus-wide protests, the varsity had a prolific year navigating through the highs and lows. The year that was: PAU’s year of triumphs and turbulence

PAU crowned top state agricultural university

Despite a tumultuous year, PAU clinched the top spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, securing the first position among all the 63 state agricultural universities in India. The university also earned the third rank in the broader agricultural institutions category, attesting to its national prominence.

Research excellence garners accolades

PAU’s commitment to cutting-edge research received widespread acknowledgment. Awards such as the “Best All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Wheat and Barley Centre Award 2023” underscored the university’s prowess in agricultural research. Noteworthy achievements in agroforestry, nutrition awareness, and micronutrient research further solidified PAU’s standing in the scientific community.

Crop varieties development

PAU’s dedication to agricultural innovation shone through as it introduced 26 new crop varieties, ranging from staple grains like wheat and barley to fruits like apple and dragon fruit. This contributes significantly to enhancing crop diversity and productivity in the region.

Disease management breakthrough

PAU achieved a breakthrough in efficiently managing Guava Wilt Disease (GWD), a global challenge in guava production. This accomplishment promises positive implications for the agricultural sector by addressing a persistent threat to guava cultivation.

Patents, technologies, and commercialisation

The university’s commitment to practical solutions was evident in the granting of patents for a gluten-free food grain flour composition and a bio-ethanol production process. PAU’s successful commercialisation of various technologies, including maize hybrids, carrot varieties, and chilli hybrids, showcased its role in transforming research into tangible benefits for the agricultural industry.

Sexual harassment allegations shake varsity

Two faculty members were accused of sexual misconduct on the campus. The varsity suspended a professor of entomology department in August, who is facing charges of sexual misconduct from two female varsity students, including a former one. Another professor of the same department was transferred to Kapurthala research station on July 31 following allegations of sexual harassment.

Teachers’ strike casts shadow on academic environment

For 40 days, PAU’s academic rhythm was disrupted as teachers protested against the delayed issuance of notifications for revised UGC pay scales. The strike, initiated in January, concluded only after the government issued the much-awaited notification on March 23. The prolonged strike took a toll on the teaching activities, causing distress among students.

Audit officer caught accepting bribe

The audit officer of the agri varsity Seema Gupta was suspended by the college authorities in August on corruption charges. In a sting operation set up by the PAU Employees Union, Gupta was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹4,000. The evidence, including video footage, was shared with PAU’s vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal, who then forwarded the details to the authorities.

Student outcry over hostel conditions

Students took to protest, expressing dissatisfaction with the deteriorating condition of the hostels. Rising fees without a corresponding improvement in services, especially the mess security fees, became a point of contention. The students demanded a rollback of the fee hike and improvements in hostel amenities.

Non-Teaching staff strikes for job regularisation

Non-teaching contractual staff went on a nearly four-month-long strike, advocating for the regularisation of their employment status. They emphasised the need to fill thousands of vacant positions that have lingered since 2009. The strike concluded with assurances from the university administration to initiate the appointment process.