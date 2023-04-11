Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Theft at doc’s house in Kharar

Theft at doc’s house in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 11, 2023 03:58 AM IST

Homeowner Dr Stalenpreet Singh said the incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the house. “The thief was wearing a yellow t-shirt and entered the house by pushing the window AC in

A thief decamped with 5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from a house in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on April 7. The house belonged to a doctor couple and a case was registered in the matter on Sunday.

A case under Sections 380 and 454 at the Kharar Sadar police station on Sunday. (iStock)
A case under Sections 380 and 454 at the Kharar Sadar police station on Sunday. (iStock)

Homeowner Dr Stalenpreet Singh said the incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the house. “The thief was wearing a yellow t-shirt and entered the house by pushing the window AC in. The thief knew that my wife and I were not in the house,” he added.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police Rupinderdeep said that the police have not ruled out the possibility of the thief being an insider and ensured that the case will be cracked soon.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) at the Kharar Sadar police station on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
house cash offence insider imprisonment kharar thief + 5 more
house cash offence insider imprisonment kharar thief + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out