Theft at Narwana MLA’s house in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 16, 2023 03:26 AM IST

The MLA’s friend, Pawan Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that the incident took place on June 14 and the thieves had gained entry into the house on June 14.

Thieves broke into the house of Haryana’s Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera, in Sector 26, Panchkula, and decamped with sanitary ware, blankets and bedsheets.

Thieves broke into the house of Haryana's Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera, in Sector 26, Panchkula, and decamped with sanitary ware, blankets and bedsheets.
He further told the police that this is the second theft incident at the MLA’s house since 2022.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 457 (house tress pass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Chandimandir police station on Wednesday.

