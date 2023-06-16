Theft at Narwana MLA’s house in Panchkula

Thieves broke into the house of Haryana’s Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera, in Sector 26, Panchkula, and decamped with sanitary ware, blankets and bedsheets. Thieves broke into the house of Haryana’s Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera, in Sector 26, Panchkula, and decamped with sanitary ware, blankets and bedsheets. (HT File)

The MLA’s friend, Pawan Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that the incident took place on June 14 and the thieves had gained entry into the house on June 14.

He further told the police that this is the second theft incident at the MLA’s house since 2022.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 457 (house tress pass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Chandimandir police station on Wednesday.

