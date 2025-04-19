Thieves strike at Panchkula civil hospital twice in three days

Thieves struck at the Panchkula civil hospital for the second time within just three days, and made off with a patient’s bag containing a mobile phone, ₹15,000 in cash, silver jewellery and several documents, police said on Friday. The repeated theft incidents have raised concerns about security measures at the Panchkula civil hospital. (HT Photo)

This incident follows a theft of prescribed medicines worth ₹6,000 on Tuesday. Dikshit Sharma, a resident of Chandimandir, reported the theft, stating that his wife was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to her pregnancy. However, following her discharge on Thursday around 2 pm, he discovered that one of their bags containing the valuables was missing. The total loss is estimated to be around ₹23,000.

The Sector 7 police station has registered a case under Section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) of the BNS. The repeated theft incidents have raised concerns about security measures at the hospital. Police are currently investigating both cases. No arrests have been made as of yet.