Thieves strike at Sanjh Kendra in Ludhiana

Thieves struck at the Sanjh Kendra located a few metres away from the residence of deputy commissioner in Club Road area and decamped with three batteries, inverter and LED monitor besides other valuables kept in the premises, police said on Wednesday.

The Sanjh Kendra is located in the area, which houses the residences of several bureaucrats, police and judicial officials.

The incident came to light this morning when a sweeper went to clean the office and found the doors open. He raised an alarm and informed the Sanjh Kendra staff about the crime. A woman staff employee stated that three batteries and an LED monitor kept in the office were missing.

Soon, cops also reached the spot and started an investigation. According to Division Number 8 SHO Rajinder Singh, it is suspected that the thieves may have struck at the Sanjh Kendra at midnight.

They broke open the door by using a cutter and took away batteries and LED monitors.

He said that a CCTV camera was installed in the Sanjh Kendra and its recording will be retrieved to find out how many persons were involved in the theft.

The thieves, however, did not take any computer or air conditioner kept in the centre.

The police have not ruled out the possibility that the thieves may have carried out a recce of the premises before committing the theft.