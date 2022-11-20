Thieves strike at Sector-51 house, take away gold, foreign currency

Thieves broke into a house in Sector 51-A here and took away foreign currency, gold ornaments and some personal documents, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when house owner Baljit Singh was out of town. He told the police that 1,000 Canadian dollars, 1,000 American dollars, ₹10,000, two gold bangles, as many gold earrings, one gold ring, his driving licence and some other documents from his cupboard were stolen.

Baljit said the thieves also took away $6,200, a driving licence registered in New York, credit cards, medical insurance, three pairs of earrings and other documents of his cousin, who had arrived from the US.

One bag belonging to a friend of Baljit was also stolen from the house. It contained seven gold bangles and a diamond ring among other valuables.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

Officials privy to the investigation said they were trying to identify the accused through CCTV camera footage.

They said Baljit had planned to hold a function at his house which was why valuables were kept there. It’s likely that the thieves were aware of this fact, they added.