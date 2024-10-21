Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thieves wreck Mohali’s smart CCTVs, steal 27 UPS batteries

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 21, 2024 08:22 AM IST

The issue was highlighted after a case was registered following the complaint of Ambuj Singh, assistant manager at Ghaziabad-based Technosys Integrated Solution Pvt Ltd

Amid Mohali police’s efforts to amplify surveillance at major traffic junctions, thieves have already started vandalising and stealing the installedequipment.

The Punjab Police Housing Corporation, Phase -7, has allotted the work of city surveillance and intelligent traffic management system in Mohali to Technosys Integrated Solution Pvt Ltd. (HT file photo)
The Punjab Police Housing Corporation, Phase -7, has allotted the work of city surveillance and intelligent traffic management system in Mohali to Technosys Integrated Solution Pvt Ltd. (HT file photo)

The issue was highlighted after a case was registered following the complaint of Ambuj Singh, assistant manager at Ghaziabad-based Technosys Integrated Solution Pvt Ltd.

The Punjab Police Housing Corporation, Phase-7, has allotted the work of city surveillance and intelligent traffic management system in Mohali to the said firm.

Command and control centre for this system has been set up on the third floor of Sohana police station building in Sector 79.“We have completed work at 10 junctions which are to be made operational shortly. But it was noticed that on October 10, multiple items were missing at these junctions boxes. Locks were found broken at the sites,” Singh narrated in his complaint.

A police official said as many as 27 UPS batteries were stolen from these junctions. Sohana police booked the unidentified accused under Section 303(2) (theft) of the BNS.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On