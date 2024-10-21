Thieves wreck Mohali’s smart CCTVs, steal 27 UPS batteries

Amid Mohali police’s efforts to amplify surveillance at major traffic junctions, thieves have already started vandalising and stealing the installedequipment. The Punjab Police Housing Corporation, Phase -7, has allotted the work of city surveillance and intelligent traffic management system in Mohali to Technosys Integrated Solution Pvt Ltd. (HT file photo)

The issue was highlighted after a case was registered following the complaint of Ambuj Singh, assistant manager at Ghaziabad-based Technosys Integrated Solution Pvt Ltd.

The Punjab Police Housing Corporation, Phase-7, has allotted the work of city surveillance and intelligent traffic management system in Mohali to the said firm.

Command and control centre for this system has been set up on the third floor of Sohana police station building in Sector 79.“We have completed work at 10 junctions which are to be made operational shortly. But it was noticed that on October 10, multiple items were missing at these junctions boxes. Locks were found broken at the sites,” Singh narrated in his complaint.

A police official said as many as 27 UPS batteries were stolen from these junctions. Sohana police booked the unidentified accused under Section 303(2) (theft) of the BNS.