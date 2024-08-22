Third edition of Chandigarh Golf League to get rolling from September 12

Come September 12 and the Chandigarh Golf Club would be buzzing with the action on its greens as the third edition of the much-awaited Chandigarh Golf League gets underway, with 21 teams set to vie for top honours. The tournament will see the curtains going down on October 12. Last season, Captain’s 18 won the Chandigarh Golf League after a sensational unbeaten campaign, beating Fairway Comets 4-3 in a nail biting final to emerge champions. (HT Photo)

This season, a new team--Seven Iron -- has entered the fray and has thrown its hat in the competition as Sleepy Owls has ended its association with the league voluntarily. The last edition of the league was embroiled in controversies with the players of particular teams getting into scuffle at the greens during the contests. This brought Chandigarh Golf Club in the news for bad reasons. In order to have a smooth conduct of the tournament and to avoid any glitches, Chandigarh Golf Club organising committee, comprising four people, including the chairman-tournament, handicapping, Dr Agnish Rajesh and also chairman of the league has sent a strong message to the respective teams ahead of the tournament.

“The club wants to have an enriching experience during the tournament and also expects fierce competition during the matches. The teams have been apprised about maintaining discipline during the competition and not to step onto the greens unnecessarily. The teams have also received this very sportingly and have agreed to the terms and conditions,” said Dr Agnish. The organising committee has co-chairman Jawanda, HS kang and Chitwan Mann as other members.

“This time no outside club members are going to compete in the tournament and also neutral referees will be seen marshalling the matches,” added Dr Agnish.

Each team will have 18 players with one over 75 plus team player and also one female player. Eight teams--Canam Raptors, Captain's 18, Chandigarh Gladiators, Empire, Fairway Comets, Golf Masters, Ninjas, Greengators, Hunting Hawks, Moksha Royals, Netsmartz Tigers, Partee Panthers, Pirates of the greens, Punjab Aces, Seven Iron, Signature by KLV, Soaring Eagles, Sultans of Swing, Swinging Samurai, Tee Birds, The Mulligans-- will be seen in action each day of the tournament. As many as 380 players will play during the month-long tournament. "The club wants a fair and a better experience for all this season. And we are making sure this becomes a reality. The owners of the teams have agreed to all the rules," added Dr Agnish.

Total prize money to be disbursed will be ₹33 lakh while the winners will fetch ₹12 lakh, first runners-up ₹ 8 lakh for and second runners-up ₹5 lakh.