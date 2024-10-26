Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This Diwali, green crackers from 8 to 10pm allowed in Shimla

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 26, 2024 08:10 AM IST

In an order, Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap said the time for bursting and using crackers during Diwali festival will be from 8 pm to 10 pm

In a move to check pollution, Shimla district administration has given a two-hour window for bursting crackers on occasion of Diwali.

In a move to check pollution, Shimla district administration has given a two-hour window for bursting crackers on occasion of Diwali. (HT File)
In a move to check pollution, Shimla district administration has given a two-hour window for bursting crackers on occasion of Diwali. (HT File)

In an order, deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap said the time for bursting and using crackers during Diwali festival will be from 8 pm to 10 pm. The order clarified that the green crackers will be allowed in compliance to the Supreme Court directives.

The order said only green crackers will be sold and that too at designated places. The time restrictions for bursting crackers will be in place for festivals Chhath, New Year and Christmas Eve as well.

He said apart from punitive action under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, legal action will be taken against those violating the orders under Section 223 of BNS 2023 and other applicable provisions.

Compliance of this order will be ensured by the Shimla superintendent of police and all sub-divisional magistrates of Shimla district.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //