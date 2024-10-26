This Diwali, green crackers from 8 to 10pm allowed in Shimla

In a move to check pollution, Shimla district administration has given a two-hour window for bursting crackers on occasion of Diwali. In a move to check pollution, Shimla district administration has given a two-hour window for bursting crackers on occasion of Diwali. (HT File)

In an order, deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap said the time for bursting and using crackers during Diwali festival will be from 8 pm to 10 pm. The order clarified that the green crackers will be allowed in compliance to the Supreme Court directives.

The order said only green crackers will be sold and that too at designated places. The time restrictions for bursting crackers will be in place for festivals Chhath, New Year and Christmas Eve as well.

He said apart from punitive action under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, legal action will be taken against those violating the orders under Section 223 of BNS 2023 and other applicable provisions.

Compliance of this order will be ensured by the Shimla superintendent of police and all sub-divisional magistrates of Shimla district.