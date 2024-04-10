Thousands offer Eid prayers at Srinagar’s Hazratbal shrine

Biggest Eid congregational prayers in Kashmir were held at Hazratbal shrine where besides the common man many top politicians offered Eid prayers. Devotees offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on Wednesday. Biggest Eid congregational prayers in Kashmir were held at Hazratbal shrine where besides the common man many top politicians offered Eid prayers. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Elaborate security arrangements were made across the Valley. No untoward incident was reported, and prayers were held peacefully. After abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, protests and stone-pelting incidents across Kashmir has ended.

Thousands of people attended Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine where three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti offered prayers.

Congregational prayers were also held in rural townships and villages where people prayed for peace and stability of the region.

J&K’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha greeted people on Eid. “On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the pious month of Ramzan and symbolises brotherhood, unity, compassion, harmony and the spirit of sharing. The festival inspires us to dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity.

May the holy festival bring good health, happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives,” Sinha said in a message.

Eid prayers not allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Eid prayers were not allowed at city’s grand mosque Jamia Masjid and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under the house arrest.

Anjuman Auqaf had also announced Eid prayers at 9.30 am, however, police didn’t allow Eid prayers at the grand mosque.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid in a statement said that after Fajar prayers today police personnel have closed the gates of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, and informed the Auqaf that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers scheduled for 9.30 am were not being permitted at Jamia Masjid today and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was again placed under house arrest early morning.

The Anjuman, while condemning these actions, said, “The consistent denial of access to the mosque, especially during pivotal moments of spiritual reflection and communal prayer, is not only disrespectful but also exacerbates the sense of alienation and grievance among the faithful.”